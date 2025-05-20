Senator Usman dismisses threat to re-election, touts achievements in Kaduna Central

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Lawal Usman, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has dismissed threats by a group, Kaduna Central Movement for Development (KCMD), to work against his re-election in 2027, describing their claims as “laughable” and “infantile.”

The KCMD had accused the senator of non-performance and failure to fulfill his campaign promises since his election in 2023. However, in a statement issued by his Media and Publicity Office, Senator Usman asserted that he has delivered “unprecedented development” in his less than two years in office.

He described the group’s allegations as “malicious lies” and said he remains focused on legislative duties that are yielding real dividends of democracy for his constituents.

According to the statement, Senator Usman’s track record within 24 months has brought great relief to Kaduna Central, a constituency that had previously been “unlucky to be represented by misfits.”

The statement listed a wide range of achievements by the senator, including:

Construction of 100 smart primary school buildings equipped with modern learning facilities.

Provision of over 200 electricity transformers across seven LGAs.

Hundreds of millions of Naira in scholarships and payment of school registration fees for over 1,000 tertiary students.

Distribution of 30,000 tons of fertilizers, solar lights, and boreholes for potable water.

Entrepreneurial and skills training for over 1,300 beneficiaries, including soap-making, fish farming, and business startup support.

Bursary allowances of N100,000–N150,000 for over 200 students, with a total of N500 million earmarked for tuition support.

Sponsorship of hundreds of students for WAEC and JAMB exams.

Road infrastructure plans covering over 20,000 kilometres across the district nearing execution.

On the legislative front, the senator has sponsored four bills now at the third reading stage and moved a motion to fast-track the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway, which was unanimously adopted by the Senate.

The statement said the KCMD’s criticism was a “futile and failed attempt” to deflect attention from the “monumental failures” of past representatives and their current sponsors. It described the group as “jobless hirelings” intoxicated by “filthy lucre.”

It concluded by reaffirming Senator Usman’s commitment to serving the people and called on his constituents to remain focused on the progress being delivered.