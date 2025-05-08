Senate pays tribute to late Edwin Clark, calls for national immortalization

Chief Edwin Clark

—Urges Naming of Major Street in His Honour, Advocates for Posthumous Award

—Clark was a “Thunderous Advocate for Equity,” Says Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate, on Thursday, held a valedictory session to honour the late former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark. During the session, lawmakers called on the Federal Government to immortalize the elder statesman by naming a major street in the Federal Capital Territory after him. They also suggested that he be considered for a posthumous award higher than the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

The special session, held ahead of Clark’s burial scheduled for May 13 in Kiagbodo, Delta State, saw dignitaries including Senators, family members, political associates, and members of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) gather in the hallowed chambers. The Senate suspended its Order 12 to allow visitors to witness the proceedings.

Opening the floor, Senate President Godswill Akpabio delivered a moving tribute titled “The Sunset of an Era: A Tribute to Sir Edwin Clark.” In his remarks, Akpabio described Clark as a “lion in Nigeria’s political forest,” a “sentinel of justice,” and a “patriarch of uncommon courage,” noting his unwavering commitment to equity and national unity.

“Today, we do not merely mourn a loss, but we mark the passing of an era,” Akpabio said. “Sir Edwin Kiagbodo Clark was not a man given to timid compromise; he was a thunderous advocate for equity—a towering oak in the landscape of our national discourse.”

He added, “Clark stood firm when it was easier to bend. He spoke when silence could have shielded him. And he loved Nigeria—not for what she was, but for what she could become.”

The Senate President also urged that history should remember Clark as a man who spoke truth to power, advocated for the marginalized, and championed the rights of the Niger Delta people.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele recounted Clark’s life journey, noting his distinguished career in education, public service, and politics. Clark, born on May 25, 1927, served as a Federal Commissioner, a Senator from 1979 to 1983, and held key roles including Commissioner for Education and Commissioner for Finance and Establishment in the defunct Bendel State.

Bamidele emphasized that Clark’s contributions to national development were indelible, noting his role in establishing the Midwest Institute of Technology, now known as the University of Benin. He also acknowledged Clark’s mediation efforts in resolving conflicts in the Niger Delta.

Several Senators, including Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), and Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), spoke glowingly of Clark’s legacy. Oshiomhole particularly stressed that Clark deserves more than the CON honor, advocating for a higher national recognition posthumously.

“If someone like him can be a CON recipient, then he deserves even more, even if it is posthumous,” Oshiomhole said, adding that a major street in Abuja should be named after him.

Senator Barau described Clark as a nationalist who spoke not only for the Niger Delta but for the entire country, urging current leaders to emulate his patriotism and courage.

The Senate concluded the session by observing a minute of silence in Clark’s memory, with calls for the Federal Government to honor his legacy and contributions to nation-building.