Senate moves to criminalise ripening of fruits with chemicals

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has begun moves to criminalise the continuous unwholesome practices of chemical ripening of fruits among fruit sellers in Nigeria, as against the natural way of allowing the fruits to ripe by coming up with stiffer punishment for anyone caught in the act to save lives.

Consequently, the Senate has mandated its Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, SAN, APC, Ondo Central led Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to as a matter of urgency have a cursory look at the extant laws in order to carry out an amendment that would incorporate the stiffer punishment for those involved in the act of chemical ripening of fruits.

The Senate has summoned the Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye to appear before its Committees on Health and Agriculture to explain what the agency has done so far with the Chemical ripening of fruits and how to ensure that it does not continue henceforth.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion titled, “Urgent need to investigate with an intention to halt the continuous unwholesome practices of chemical ripening of fruits among fruit sellers in Nigeria.” It was sponsored by Senator Anthony Ani, APC, Ebonyi South.

The Upper Chamber has urged NAFDAC, Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security, and Federal Competition and Consumer protection Commission to investigate the practice of chemical ripening of fruits in Nigeria.

It has also asked NAFDAC, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, National Orientation Agency, NOA and FCCPC to increase the level of awareness by continuous sensitization and public enlightenment on the hazardous implications of chemical ripening of fruits

The Senate has further urged NAFDAC, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service and Nigerian Custom Service to ensure that imported fruits especially apples are not preserved with harmful chemicals.

The Upper Chamber equally urged NAFDAC and FCCPC to commence regular visits to fruits markets to check the practice of chemical ripening of fruits.

In his presentation of the motion, Senator Ani said, “The Senate: Aware that ripening of fruits is a natural physiological process that makes fruits sweeter, more palatable, edible, nutritious, softer and attractive. Fruit ripening is a highly regulated irreversible process that involves highly coordinated, complex biochemical and physiological changes;

“Also aware that artificial ripening of fruits involves the external application of chemicals and other agents to achieve faster and more uniform ripening of fruits;

“Informed that among the widely used artificial ripening agents, are ethylene and methyl jasmonate which have been reported to be non-toxic for human consumption; however, they are relatively expensive. In many developing countries, low-cost chemicals such as calcium carbide, ethylene glycol, and ethephon are reported to be commonly used to artificially trigger the ripening processes of fruits;

“Also informed that the cosmetic quality of artificially ripened fruits will increase but organoleptic qualities (taste, colour and smell), nutrition value and shelf life are depreciated when fruits are subjected to treatment without considering maturity status;

“Worried that nutrition experts and regulatory agencies such as NAFDAC, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, etc, have warned against fruit ripening with calcium carbide, describing it as a harmful practice that endangers human lives;

“Also worried that Calcium carbide contains impurities such as arsenic, lead particles, phosphorus, etc., that cause several health hazards such as cancer, heart, kidney and liver failure, neurological disorders, intestinal problems, skin damage, mouth ulcers, etc;

“Saddened that the practice of ripening of fruits with dangerous chemicals have been on the increase among fruit sellers in Nigeria;

“Also saddened that many of these fruit sellers are ignorant of the health hazards posed by the consumption of artificially ripened fruit but driven by the incremental profit made as most customers prefer to patronize the artificially ripened fruits due to its enhanced cosmetic appearance not knowing that they are buying poison; and

“Notes that the use of some of these chemicals has been banned in many countries of the world, but they are still being used indiscriminately in Nigeria.”