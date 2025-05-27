Senate begins overhaul of 66-year-old MOFI Act to boost public asset management

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Sixty-six years after its enactment, the Senate has begun the process of overhauling the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) Act through a bill aimed at repealing and comprehensively updating the existing law.

The legislative action is a significant step toward reforming the management of Nigeria’s public assets. The proposed legislation, titled Ministry of Finance Incorporated Act (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2025 (SB. 843), is sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East). The bill passed its second reading on Tuesday.

MOFI, established by the original 1959 Act, is a statutory corporation responsible for managing the Federal Government’s investments in various entities. The current law provides the legal framework for MOFI’s operations, including managing government investments, entering into contracts, and acquiring property.

The 2025 bill seeks to modernize this framework, repositioning MOFI as a dynamic, commercially-oriented institution focused on optimizing government investments. Key provisions in the bill include:

Strengthening governance structures, Enhancing transparency and accountability, Aligning MOFI’s operations with international best practices in sovereign asset management

According to the bill’s objectives, the comprehensive reform will: Clearly define MOFI’s mandate as a sovereign investment and asset management institution, Align MOFI’s activities with current fiscal policy and private-sector investment principles and Enable effective oversight and strategic value creation from government-owned assets

The Senate’s move reflects a renewed commitment to fiscal responsibility, institutional efficiency, and sustainable economic growth. The proposed reforms aim to boost the performance and value of government enterprises and investments, supporting Nigeria’s broader development goals.

Senator Musa emphasized that this overhaul is essential for repositioning MOFI as a key driver of national economic transformation and ensuring the long-term sustainability of public investments.