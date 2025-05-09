Sen Tony Nwoye, Ayiri, Stella Okengwu, Kesh Homes, and others set sights on redefining Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Industry

The Chief Executive Officer of Kesh Luxury Homes, Dr. Kenechukwu Ndulue, has joined an influential lineup of Nigerian stakeholders at the 2025 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) — the world’s premier gathering of offshore energy leaders — currently underway in Houston, Texas.

The OTC, renowned as a global hub where energy innovators and experts converge to share groundbreaking ideas, debate critical industry issues, and forge the future of offshore energy, has drawn participation from high-profile Nigerian figures eager to shape the nation’s energy narrative.

At a high-level panel session, Dr. Ndulue underscored the urgent need for Nigeria to pivot from simply extracting crude resources to driving local value creation through domestic refining, advanced technology adoption, and strategic youth empowerment.

“Nigeria must seize control of its energy destiny,” Dr. Ndulue declared. “We are not here merely to observe; we are here to engage, attract transformative partnerships, and bring back solutions that generate jobs and safeguard our environment.”

He further emphasized the importance of diversifying Nigeria’s energy portfolio, strengthening its infrastructure, and collaborating with global firms not only in exploration but also in refining, gas processing, and clean energy transitions.

Widely known as Onlyonekeh, Dr. Ndulue revealed that Kesh Luxury Homes is actively exploring investments in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, including pioneering energy-efficient housing solutions powered by gas and renewable energy.

Joining Dr. Ndulue at the conference are other prominent Nigerian figures, including Senator Dr. Tony Nwoye (representing Anambra North Senatorial District), renowned oil magnate Engr. Stella Okengwu, and influential businessman Mr. Uche Ayiri — all united in their mission to drive innovation and transformation across Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.