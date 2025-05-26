Security operatives destroy bomb factory, recover IEDs inside gunmen’s camp in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

The joint security team comprising the Police, Military and operatives of the Anambra State Vigilante, have destroyed a bomb factory allegedly being operated by non state actors at Isekke in Ihiala local government area of the state.

During the operation, assorted locally made improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also recovered and demobilized.

Isekke, a neighbouring community with Orsu in Imo State, is one of the communities where gunmen have made a no -go area for the past few years.

According to the Anambra State Police command, the camp is one of the last strongholds of the secessionist group that was impregnable for over two years from where the hoodlums wrecked havoc in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said one of the IEDs buried around the camp exploded during the onslaught and created a destructive impact on the road.

“The IED acted as a shield to prevent the joint forces from accessing the facility. Meanwhile, no life was lost during the operation.

“To this end, the security forces have sustained the operational security dominance and advancement aimed at fully reclaiming the area from the criminals”, the PPRO said.