Secretaryship Tussle: PDP support group proposes ‘no winner, no loser’ fix

PDP flag

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A coalition of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support groups in Northern Nigeria has proposed a ‘no winner, no loser’ solution to resolve the ongoing tussle over the National Secretary position within the party.

The coalition, known as the Arewa PDP Support Group, comprising members from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), advised the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), scheduled to meet on 27 May, to allow a neutral figure to complete the remaining six months of the current tenure.

According to the group, this proposal is aimed at averting potential factional conflicts that could further threaten the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The recommendation was made public during a press briefing held on Wednesday, where key leaders of the group addressed the media.

Among the speakers were Hon Adamu Aliyu Adamu, National Coordinator (North West); Hon Desmond Minakaro, National Secretary (North East); Adai Edwin Adai, Director of Publicity (North Central); Aliyu Mohammed, Director of Youth Affairs; and Hajiya Fatima Sani, Director of Women Affairs.

They highlighted the National Secretaryship issue as a pressing concern that requires urgent and delicate handling.

They warned that appointing either Senator Samuel Anyanwu or Rt Hon SKE Udeh-Okoye could provoke internal divisions, given the strong backing each enjoys from different factions.

“It is better to manage the minor crisis we currently face than to trigger a series of new crises that could emerge if either Senator Anyanwu or Rt Hon Udeh-Okoye is appointed,” the group stated.

To avoid further complications, the PDP support group recommended that the Acting National Secretary, Arch Setonji Koshoedo, whose name has already been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), be allowed to serve out the remainder of the term, which ends on 10 December 2025.

They noted that this approach aligns with the PDP constitution and is supported by a recent Supreme Court judgment affirming the party’s authority to manage its internal affairs.

The group further appealed to the South East Zonal Committee to consider this recommendation in the interest of the party’s unity.