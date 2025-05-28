Sealing of PDP secretariat: Wike’s actions sacrilegious, unacceptable— Lamido, Wabara, George, Momodu

—Call for his expulsion

—FCT minister doesn’t belong to your society of lawlessness, Wike’s aide tells Lamido

By Omeiza Ajayi, John Alechenu, Luminous Jannamike & Steve Oko

ABUJA— LEADERS of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, including chairman of the Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara and former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, yesterday came hard on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, for instigating the sealing of the party secretariat over alleged non-payment of ground rent.



Also involved in the condemnation of Wike were former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, and Chief Dele Momodu.



The PDP leaders, who described Wike’s actions as sacrilegious and unacceptable, called for his expulsion.

Recall that on Monday, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCDA, sealed the PDP headquarters, along with other buildings in Abuja, over alleged non-payment of ground rents but President Bola Tinubu intervened and gave owners of the affected buildings two weeks to regularise their documents.



Former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, described the FCT minister as a disaster, who should be expelled from the party.



Lamido, in a telephone interview in Abuja, explained that although he remained a member of the PDP, he had taken the painful but necessary decision to abstain from leadership meetings as long as Wike and former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, remained members of the Board of Trustees.

In response to a question on Wike’s role in the sealing of PDP national secretariat, Lamido said: “Well, what can one say? This is just the drama of Nigerian politics.



“Here is someone who was honoured by the PDP, brought into relevance by the PDP, and now turns around to fight the very party that made him. Wike is, quite frankly, a disaster. What he has done is un-African and un-Nigerian.

“I don’t understand how someone, simply because of his ambition, can take things so personally and act so destructively. There used to be a party culture that prioritised collective good — something altruistic — but that seems lost now.



“To seal the PDP secretariat — a party that produced you, nurtured you — no matter your grievances, no matter your bitterness, it’s like destroying your own home.

“He claims he financed the party. But is it wrong for a son to take care of his mother? Does it now mean the mother must submit to the son and take orders from him simply because he’s providing her clothing?

“Wike is thinking in a very warped way. He lacks the values and traditions that define our political culture. I’m glad, however, that President Tinubu intervened. The office was reopened by his order.

“The very man Wike is trying to please by destroying his political family is the one saying, ‘no, you can’t do that.’.”

Wabara hails Tinubu, says Nigerians weary of hardship, insecurity under APC

Also speaking in Umuahia, former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, commended President Tinubu for his intervention, which led to the unsealing of PDP’s national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5 in Abuja.

Wabara said: “As the BoT chairman of the PDP, I most sincerely appreciate the magnanimity and maturity of Mr President in directing that the national secretariat of the main opposition party in the country be unsealed.

“This singular action has saved Nigeria’s image before the international community, and doused the growing tension generated by the action of the FCTA.”

However, speaking at the party’s 99th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting in Abuja, Wabara declared that Nigerians had become weary of hardship, insecurity and unfulfilled promises under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He emphasised the urgent need for the PDP to reclaim its position as the leading platform for national transformation.

The BoT chair said the party must address its internal divisions and present a united front to offer Nigerians a credible alternative to the APC.



“The journey of our party has been long, occasionally turbulent, yet always deeply rooted in our collective aspirations for a united, democratic and prosperous Nigeria,” Wabara stated.

Wabara called for a genuine and structured reconciliation process within the PDP, urging leaders, elders, youths and stakeholders to prioritise unity over personal ambitions.



He urged the party to articulate a people-focused vision and present itself as a champion of a brighter future, rather than merely criticising the government.

He called on party members to return to the grassroots with a renewed spirit and a firm resolve to reclaim the PDP’s place as the party that truly understood and loved Nigeria.

Wike’s action sacrilegious, unacceptable— Bode George

Another BoT member, Chief Olabode George, expressed dismay over the FCT minister’s role in the sealing of the PDP secretariat.

Speaking as a guest on Arise TV, George criticised Wike for locking up the PDP’s premises, calling it ‘sacrilegious, unacceptable, and culturally inadmissible.’

He said: “Regarding the locking up of our party’s premises, it is absolutely sacrilegious, unacceptable, and culturally inadmissible.



“Imagine discovering that some ground rent hasn’t been paid, and as the chairman of the local government, you could easily settle the debt, a mere N7.9 million, especially when it concerns your father’s property.”

Despite the internal strife, George said he was optimistic about the PDP’s future, saying “the PDP is like an Iroko tree, strong and unshakable. There is no political party in this country with a more robust structure than the PDP.



“There is nothing personal in this party, and no individual can claim it as his private fiefdom. Never.’’

George reaffirmed the PDP’s enduring strength, urging party members to focus on rebuilding and preserving the party’s legacy for future generations.



“What do we want to leave for the younger generations? We must reflect on our legacy and ensure the PDP remains a strong and united force,” he added.

Now we know Wike has a boss—Dele Momodu

On his part, another PDP chieftain, Chief Dele Momodu, praised Tinubu for stepping in and described the decision as a significant check on what he called Wike’s excesses.

He said: “While no one should condone non-compliance of government obligations, the government must always restrain itself from vindictive outbursts such as that of Nigeria’s most querulous politician who I’m sure is fast becoming a liability to your government.



“The decision to stop Wike today (Monday) achieved several points in your favour. We used to think we have two presidents in Nigeria, Tinubu and Wike. Now, we know Wike has a boss who can checkmate his excesses.”

FCT minister doesn’t belong to your society of lawlessness, Wike’s aide tells Lamido

Replying Lamido last night, Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to FCT Minister, Wike, told the former Jigawa governor, Lamido, that the minister was an advocate of the rule of law who would never condone lawlessness and impunity.



He said: “We don’t have time to exchange words with someone who carries on like PDP as a party is only about his Jigawa where he is the beginning and the end of the party.



“Since he left office as governor in 2015, what has PDP produced in Jigawa, apart from Sule Lamido and his children as the party’s candidates?

“On the PDP secretariat, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is not a member of Sule Lamido’s society of impunity and lawlessness. For him, everyone must obey the laws as far as dealing with the FCT is concerned.”