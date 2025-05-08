SDP will take over Northwest zone in 2027 — Youth group

…Promises to Leverage APC’s Weaknesses to Gain Support

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Youth Vanguard, Northwest Zone, has expressed confidence that the party will wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Northwest zone and across Nigeria.

During a press conference in Kaduna, the group’s Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Auwal Sani, stated that many members of the APC would soon defect to the SDP, citing growing dissatisfaction with the ruling party’s performance.

“APC is weak, and we will capitalize on that weakness to campaign against it,” Sani declared.

He further noted that the former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, is one of the respected leaders within the SDP, adding that the party’s youth wing is fully prepared to work alongside him to elevate the party’s influence and reach.

“We are united with Nasir El-Rufa’i in the SDP and all others who are genuinely interested in moving the country forward. We distance ourselves from those attempting to tarnish the name of our leaders. Our focus is not just on Kaduna State but on the entire Northwest and Nigeria as a whole,” Sani added.

He highlighted the transformation within the Social Democratic Party, emphasizing that it has become a welcoming platform for Nigerians from all walks of life.

“The SDP has undergone a significant transformation, evolving into an inclusive party where everyone who shares our vision for a better Nigeria is welcome. We are committed to building a party that genuinely represents the interests of Nigerians,” he stated.

The Zonal Coordinator praised the leadership of the SDP at both state and national levels for their vision and commitment to the party’s growth. He called for unity among stakeholders, stressing that the average Nigerian now views the SDP as a credible alternative to the APC and PDP.

“Unity among stakeholders is crucial at this time. Nigerians are looking to the SDP as an alternative to rescue them from the failures of the PDP and APC. We must present a united front to seize this opportunity and show our commitment to a better Nigeria,” he said.

Sani also addressed recent controversies involving the SDP Youth Vanguard, where some individuals allegedly attempted to undermine the reputation of Prince Adewole Adebayo, a leader within the party. He condemned the act and issued a stern warning:

“We call on those involved to desist from such actions in the future, or we will report them to the appropriate authorities for disciplinary measures. The SDP Youth Vanguard apologizes to Prince Adewole Adebayo on behalf of those misled into that unfortunate act,” he added.

Looking ahead, Sani expressed optimism about the future of Nigeria under the leadership of the SDP, urging Nigerians to join the party’s movement towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

“The future of Nigeria is bright, and we are proud to be part of it. We call on all Nigerians to join us on this journey towards a nation where peace, unity, and prosperity prevail. Those interested in joining should visit their wards to register in line with the SDP constitution,” he concluded.