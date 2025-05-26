Saudi deportation: Gumi urges FG to stand up for Nigerians’ rights abroad

By Ishola Balogun

Renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has spoken out regarding his recent deportation by Saudi Arabian authorities, emphasising the Nigerian government’s involvement and underscoring the importance of upholding Nigeria’s sovereignty and citizens’ rights.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Sheikh Gumi shared his thoughts on the incident and the broader implications for Nigeria and its relations with foreign governments.

When asked about the deportation, Sheikh Gumi said, “Yes, the Nigerian government is on top of it. Nigeria should stand by her principles as a free nation. Every Nigerian has the freedom of speech as long as you do not call for violence, discrimination, and ethnic cleansing. Your expressed views should not be used against somebody intending to go for worship.”

He further revealed that Nigerian authorities have been proactive, stating, “The Minister of External Affairs has already contacted me, and the Director General of the DSS, we have spoken. I think the government is doing the right thing to see that citizens are not molested.”

Sheikh Gumi emphasised Nigeria’s stance on asserting its rights, declaring, “Nigeria has to assert her own rights as a free nation; we are not slaves to anybody. This is a lesson we should teach all authoritarian governments — that ‘Look, you don’t play with the rights of Nigeria.’”

When asked if he would consider returning to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage, Sheikh Gumi responded affirmatively, “Yes, I will go on pilgrimage. It is a place of worship, and there should not be restrictions for adherents.”

The cleric, who was part of a delegation of religious scholars sponsored by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), arrived at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina on Saturday night via Umza Air and was immediately deported to the country. Nigeria and Saudi Arabia have always enjoyed a healthy diplomatic relationship.