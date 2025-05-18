Sara-Igbe to Wike: Call Fubara anything, what Rivers people want is peace

Nyesom Wike

…Says Abiye Sekibo, Others Are Wike’s Political Friends

By Daniel Abia

P/HARCOURT – The recent remarks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, referring to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as “my boy” have sparked reactions across the state, with many elders emphasizing that the priority for Rivers people is peace, regardless of political rhetoric.

Wike, during a weekend interview, stated that he was not in conflict with Governor Fubara but was instead targeting those who, according to him, were attempting to benefit undeservedly. “That one is not a battle. He (Fubara) is my boy, he is my son. Why will I fight with him?” Wike remarked.

Reacting to this, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, a chieftain of the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), expressed that there was nothing wrong with Wike addressing Fubara in that manner, citing their long-standing relationship.

“They have a relationship that lasted over the years. He (Wike) may choose to address the Governor any way he likes. What Rivers people want is absolute peace. We are not interested in how he addresses the Governor. They are friends and have been working together for long,” Sara-Igbe stated.

He further called on the people of Rivers State to unite in ensuring peace and facilitating Governor Fubara’s reinstatement. Sara-Igbe expressed optimism that Fubara would return to office before the expiration of the six-month emergency rule declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 18, 2025.

Speaking on the political tensions, Sara-Igbe noted that Wike’s criticism of Dr. Abiye Sekibo, Rt. Hon Austin Opara, and Celestine Omehia—whom Wike accused of misleading Fubara—was not surprising since they are all from the same political family.

Wike had stated, “I’m only fighting against people who want to steal what they did not work for. When you don’t defeat them, they will think they are in charge. Defeat them to the final stage.” He added that those individuals were pushing Fubara in the wrong direction.

His comments seemed to provide some relief to Governor Fubara’s supporters, sparking hope for his return. However, last week, Fubara appeared to dampen that optimism when he declared that his “spirit had left the Government House” and that he was not inclined to return to the Brick House.

Despite the political tensions, Rivers elders are calling for peace and reconciliation, stressing that unity is vital for the state’s progress.