Sanwo-Olu receives Premier League trophy, reiterates support for youth sports development

…Guinness Nigeria MD Commends Governor’s Commitment

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday received the Premier League Trophy, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to using sports as a tool for engagement, social inclusion, and youth development.

The trophy was presented to Governor Sanwo-Olu by the Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria PLC, Mr. Girish Sharma, at the Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu expressed excitement over the gesture, noting that the event highlighted the passion for sports in Lagos and its potential for positive change. He emphasized that sports serve as a platform to harness the skills and capabilities of young people while promoting social responsibility.

The Governor assured continued efforts to make Lagos conducive for businesses to thrive, praising Guinness Nigeria for its contributions to sports and social development in the state.

In his remarks, Sharma commended Sanwo-Olu’s leadership and reiterated Guinness Nigeria’s commitment to Lagos, celebrating the Premier League Trophy’s visit as a way to connect with football fans across the state.