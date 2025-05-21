Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Lagos Civil Service Commission, appoints Dapo-Thomas as chair

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State public service entered a new chapter in service delivery as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the newly constituted Civil Service Commission.

At a swearing-in ceremony held at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu appointed Mrs. Boladele Dapo-Thomas, a retired Permanent Secretary and Lagos Island indigene, as Chairperson of the five-member commission—a statutory body responsible for upholding professionalism in the civil service.

Other members of the commission, each representing one of the state’s five traditional divisions, include Mr. Fatai Olalekan Lasisi, Mr. Lateef Yahaya Olawale, Mr. Afolabi Olatunji Sobowale, and Mr. Rufus Adekoya Adedapo.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the inauguration reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to integrity, fairness, and efficiency in public service, noting that these values are essential to the continued progress of Lagos State.

“As leaders of the Civil Service Commission, you bear the responsibility of ensuring that Lagos civil service operates with discipline and meritocracy,” Sanwo-Olu stated. “Your decisions will impact the quality of services millions of Lagosians depend on—from education and healthcare to security and infrastructure.”

The Governor urged the new commissioners to lead with transparency, foster innovation, create growth opportunities within the service, and remain accountable to the people.

“While the tasks ahead are challenging, remember the solemn duty you now carry. Lead with wisdom and dedication,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated the members on their appointments and expressed confidence in their ability to elevate the Lagos civil service as a model of excellence across the country. He encouraged the commission to embrace innovation, integrity, and efficiency in executing its mandate.

The Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, who presented the citations of the new commissioners, praised the Governor for consistently appointing capable hands. He credited the administration’s strategic leadership for placing Lagos State civil service as the most vibrant among subnational governments.

“Lagos continues to uphold the highest standards of service delivery,” Agoro said. “I believe the wealth of experience and expertise the new commission members bring will significantly impact policy direction and operational excellence within the civil service.”

Responding on behalf of the commission, Mrs. Dapo-Thomas expressed appreciation to the Governor for the trust placed in them and pledged the team’s full commitment to advancing the administration’s vision.

“We will devote our efforts and capabilities to drive the Governor’s vision and ensure the civil service remains a competent, efficient, and forward-looking workforce,” she assured.