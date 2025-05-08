SAN urges Tinubu to intervene in alleged land dispute involving Minister Umahi

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in an alleged land dispute involving the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, and a consortium of investors over a property in Lagos.

According to Ndarani, the property in question was allocated to the consortium by the Lagos State Government after all legal requirements were reportedly fulfilled. He claimed that recent developments indicate a deviation from the original alignment for a federal road project, allegedly impacting the investors’ property.

Ndarani, who serves as the principal partner for the legal representatives of the investors, expressed concerns over what he described as “a departure from the gazetted project plan,” which he believes could negatively affect investor confidence in Nigeria.

Citing constitutional and legal provisions, including the Land Use Act and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ndarani urged President Tinubu to address the situation promptly. He also raised concerns over reports of military presence in the area, calling for clarity on the matter.

Among his demands, Ndarani called for President Tinubu to:

Engage with Minister Umahi to address concerns over the project alignment,

Instruct the Attorney-General of the Federation to provide legal clarification on the limits of federal power in land matters,

Urge the National Assembly to investigate the situation to ensure transparency,

Ensure the safe return of Mr. Olamide Obanla, who was reported missing during the dispute,

Review the project’s execution to safeguard Nigeria’s investment climate and international reputation.

“This is a defining moment for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy. We must uphold the rule of law and ensure that legal rights are protected,” Ndarani stated.

He further called on the media, civil society, the legal community, and concerned Nigerians to support efforts towards resolving the matter peacefully and lawfully.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Minister Umahi nor his representatives had responded to the allegations.