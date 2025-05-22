Salah sends message to Postecoglou after Tottenham’s EL victory over Man Utd

Liverpool forward Mo Salah has reacted to Tottenham’s victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final on Thursday night.

Spurs went into the game having tasted victory over United on three occasions this season but went one better with a fourth on the big stage in Bilbao.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of a scrappy game to finally end Spurs’ 17-year trophy drought and secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was full of emotion after a difficult period was capped off with a trophy.

The Australian repeatedly said that he always wins silverware in his second season, and he did so in his 100th game in charge of Spurs.

Following the full-time whistle, Salah – a scorer against Spurs in the 2019 Champions League final in Madrid – brought up that now iconic comment as he congratulated the North London outfit.

“He did say he’d win in his second season. Congratulations!” Salah wrote on his X account.

The Egyptian’s post was met by many responses from Liverpool supporters.

Another Liverpool legend, Jamie Carraghe,r poked fun at Manchester United.

Carragher flipped an infamous phrase from a Sir Alex Ferguson team talk about Spurs. “Lads, it’s Man United!” he wrote on X.