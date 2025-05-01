Saidu emerges as new Sarkin Hausawa of Rivers, assures continued service

By Jimitota Onoyume

Alhaji Musa Saidu has emerged as the new Sarkin Hausawa of Rivers State, pledging to continue serving the northern community in the state with dedication and patriotism.

Speaking to Vanguard following his elevation, Saidu expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting that the title was a testament to his longstanding commitment to the welfare of his people.

“I have been doing my best for the past twenty years for my people in Rivers State. When your people appreciate what you are doing and entrust you with a responsibility, it is a mark of honor. I assure them that I will continue to serve and always promote peace,” he said.

Saidu, who also leads the Arewa community in the South, urged members of the northern community in Rivers to remain peaceful and committed to unity and development in the state.

Meiwada Adamu, spokesperson for the northern community in Rivers, praised the new Sarkin Hausawa for his consistent and commendable service.

“We call on the entire Arewa community to support him. He has been working diligently, and we all see the results,” Adamu said.