SAHL boss bags award of excellence by NTA

By Nnasom David

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s agricultural sector, Oluwatobi Oduntan, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Survival Agricultural Hub Limited (SAHL), was on Thursday honoured with an Award of Excellence by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Ibadan Network Centre.

The award, presented in collaboration with the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) and Lord’s Wisdom Network and Entertainment, was conferred during a special Workers’ Day celebration held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Event Centre, located within the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan.

Oduntan, a pioneering figure in Nigeria’s agro-industry, has become widely respected for his innovative approaches and unwavering commitment to food security, job creation, and youth empowerment through agriculture. Since launching his career in 2012, he has consistently championed sustainable agricultural practices and youth mentorship, carving out a reputation as a transformative agripreneur.

Born in Ibadan and a native of Orimedu town in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, Oduntan holds a Diploma in Agricultural Technology from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, and a B.A. in Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness from the National Open University of Nigeria. In 2013, he founded Survival Poultry Farm Services (SPFS), an initiative aimed at tackling food insecurity and unemployment through agricultural innovation.

Building on that success, he established Survival Agricultural Hub Limited in 2022—a platform that has since mentored over 200 youths across Nigeria and supported countless farmers.

His organization has organized multiple training sessions and webinars, and participated in key industry events to further advance knowledge sharing and innovation in agribusiness.

With more than a decade of professional experience and 14 years as an entrepreneur, Oduntan’s influence continues to grow. As a respected poultry consultant and founder of multiple agribusiness ventures—including SDG Business Consult—his work is helping to reshape the future of farming in Nigeria.

Accepting the award, Oduntan expressed gratitude to NTA Ibadan and its partners, dedicating the honour to the many young Nigerians embracing agriculture as a viable and dignified career path.

“This recognition is a call to do more,” he said. “Agriculture remains a powerful tool for national development, and I am committed to raising more agripreneurs who will drive this vision forward.”

With his inspiring leadership and clear vision, Oluwatobi Oduntan is set to leave a legacy that not only transforms farming but also uplifts communities across Nigeria.