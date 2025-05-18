Sage Grey urges businesses to prioritise communities for long-term growth

A licensed financial institution, Sage Grey Finance Limited, has urged businesses to ensure the health and prosperity of the communities and environment they operate, saying failure to do so may hinder long-term productivity.

The organisation, which restated commitment to sustainable development while unveiling its next phase of impact-focused financial solutions, said community impact and financial returns should go hand in hand.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Sage Grey, Temitope Runsewe, said this at the organisation’s flagship event themed: ‘Advancing Impact: Sage Grey’s Way Forward’, held in Lagos.

Runsewe said: “In today’s interconnected world, businesses cannot thrive long-term in isolation from the health and prosperity of the communities and environment they operate within. Ignoring this reality is no longer just a missed opportunity; it is a strategic risk. Impact and financial returns are not mutually exclusive. We see them as intertwined forces, capable of creating a powerful synergy where positive social and environmental outcomes drive robust financial performance and vice versa.”

Also speaking at the event, Principal of Morit International School, Patrick Mbera, said: “Sage Grey’s support has strengthened our efforts to make inclusive education more accessible. With their support, we have been able to expand the reach and impact of our plastic-for-fees initiative — helping more families send their children to school with dignity while promoting recycling and environmental awareness across our community.”

Those present at the event included Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Climate Change & Circular Economy, Mrs Titilayo Oshodi; Office of Climate Change & Circular Economy, Dr. Uchechukwu Nwachuku; Chief Impact Officer at the Bank of Industry, Mr. Ajibola Falola, Risk Management Partner at the BDO Professional Services, Damilola Owolabi.

Meanwhile, since its inception in 2021, Sage Grey has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative financial solutions that drive measurable environmental and social outcomes. With a steadfast focus on aligning its operations with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, UN SDGs, the company continues to integrate environmental, social and governance, ESG, considerations into every aspect of its business.

Beyond SMEs, the company is also championing innovative community-focused financial models. Among those impacted is Morit International School, which allows parents to pay fees using recyclable plastics, a project that promotes both environmental sustainability and educational access.