S/West governors, legislators, must review land use act to protect Yoruba interest’ – TYF

By Olayinka Ajayi

A Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, otherwise known as Think Yoruba First ,TYF, has urged the South West Governors and Legislators to take urgent action to protect Yoruba lands from indiscriminate sales and takeover by non-indigenous individuals.

In a statement, the group disclosed that the current system has led to a significant portion of Yoruba land being acquired by outsiders through various means, including farming, development schemes, and outright purchase.

The group emphasized that this trend poses a significant threat to the interests of Yoruba people and requires immediate attention.

According to the group, “It is important and urgent for South West Governors, Law-Makers to pay attention to the percent of lands that is getting taken over by Non-Yoruba folks via different schemes including farming, developing schemes and outright purchase,

“Failure to enact state laws to protect the intangible assets will lead to problems and dispute in the future.

“In the whole of Nigeria, it is only in SW that everyone is able to get land without guards.

“It is currently unknown the percentage of SW lands that has now belonged to others, but we need to be mindful,” TYF stressed.

The group urged South West governors and legislators to take immediate action to protect Yoruba lands and ensure that the interests of Yoruba people are safeguarded. “It’s imperative that our governors take a closer look at this issue and make necessary amendments to safeguard our territory and resources.

“The Yoruba people deserve a land administration system that serves their interests and promotes equitable access to land.

“We need a review that will prioritize the interests of the Yoruba people and ensure that our land and resources are protected and utilized for our benefit,

“If Yoruba leaders fail to act now, we risk losing our territory and resources, which could lead to irreparable harm to the interests and well-being of the Yoruba people,” TYF warned.