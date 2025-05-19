Russia bans Amnesty International in latest crackdown on civil society groups

Russia on Monday labelled Amnesty International an “undesirable organisation”, banning the rights group’s activities and accusing it of being a hub of “Russophobia” and of supporting Ukraine.

Moscow has outlawed dozens of international civil society groups amid a years-long crackdown on dissent and criticism that has escalated since it launched its military offensive on Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia’s Prosecutor General accused the London-headquartered body of being a “centre for the preparation of global Russophobic projects, paid for by accomplices of the Kyiv regime.”

It said the group had “been doing everything possible to intensify the military confrontation in the region, justifying the crimes of the Ukrainian neo-Nazis, calling for increased funding for them and supporting the political and economic isolation of our country.”

Kyiv, the West and independent experts have repeatedly rejected Moscow’s claims that it is fighting to “de-Nazify” Ukraine as baseless Kremlin propaganda.

On its website, Amnesty calls Russia’s military offensive on Ukraine a “war of aggression”.

“The rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association remained severely restricted,” it adds, detailing “arbitrary persecution” of religious groups, children and LGBTQ groups, among others.

“Dissenters faced arbitrary prosecutions, unfair trials, heavy fines and lengthy prison terms under a plethora of laws that failed to meet international human rights standards,” Amnesty stated.

Groups labelled “undesirable” are banned from operating in Russia.

Anybody accused of “cooperating” with them can face fines or a lengthy jail sentence.

AFP