Ronald Fenty, father of Rihanna, dies at 70

Ronald Fenty, the father of global music icon Rihanna, has passed away at the age of 70.
According to a source with direct knowledge, Fenty died in Los Angeles following a battle with an undisclosed illness.
On Wednesday, Rihanna’s younger brother, Rajad Fenty, was seen arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Sources confirm that Rihanna was also present, though not visible in the photograph.
Ronald and Rihanna shared a complicated relationship over the years. The two were estranged for an extended period but eventually reconciled.
In February 2023, Ronald expressed his excitement about Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, expecting another child. He had shared his eagerness to be part of the baby’s life.
Ronald Fenty had three children—Rihanna, Rajad, and Rorrey—with his ex-wife, Monica Braithwaite. The couple separated in 2002, around the time Rihanna’s music career began to rise.
