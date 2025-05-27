Rivers Sole Administrator, others to defend N1.48trn budget before NASS panel

•Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas

The Senate has disclosed that the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and other key functionaries are set to appear before the Joint National Assembly Ad-hoc Committee to Oversee Emergency Rule in Rivers State to defend N1.48 trillion the state’s 2025 budget.

The Leader of the Senate/Chairman, Senate Ad-hoc Committee to Oversee Emergency Rule in Rivers State, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the committee held yesterday in the New Senate Wing, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The upper chamber has assured Nigerians that it was determined to ensure the people of Rivers State “are not shortchanged due to the declaration of emergency rule by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 18.”

President Bola Tinubu had last week written the Senate and the House of Representatives, seeking the consideration and approval of N1.48 trillion Appropriation bill for Rivers State, citing the ongoing state of emergency imposed in the oil-rich state since March 2025

In the letter read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu explained that when approved, the money will be used by the Emergency Rule Government of Rivers State to provide for education, agriculture, provision of free drugs, others.

According to President Tinubu, the request follows the constitutional requirement for the national assembly to assume legislative duties for any state under emergency rule where the state house of assembly is suspended or non-functional.

After President Tinubu declared an emergency in Rivers State, the Senate President, President Godswill Akpabio, subsequently constituted an 18-member Committee on Emergency Rule under the chairmanship of Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Among others, the inaugural meeting was attended by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Tahir Munguno; Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Peter Nwebonyi; Chairman Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Adamu Aliero; Chairman, of Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa; Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru and Chairperson, Senate Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Senator Oluranti Adebule.

At the inaugural meeting on Tuesday, Bamidele revealed that both chambers of the National Assembly had agreed to hold a joint session to oversee the state’s 2025 budget, which the sole administrator laid before the parliament last week through President Tinubu.

Bamidele assured Nigerians that the National Assembly “is determined to work closely with House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee members to Oversee Emergency Rule in Rivers State to ensure financial propriety and good governance.

“It is our understanding with our colleagues in the House of Representatives that the sole administrator and other relevant functionaries of the state will all appear the joint ad-hoc committee of both chambers of the National Assembly when it is time for them to defend the 2025 the budget at the National Assembly.”

The leader noted that the inaugural meeting “is a necessary ritual to enable the committee to carry out its assignment and mandate. The committee will guarantee that the democratic rule will continue functioning in Rivers State despite the declaration of emergency rule.

“The Senate is committed to the rule of law as well as the tenets of democracy. I am also confident in the pedigree of the members of this ad-hoc committee to deliver on the role of oversighting the activities of the sole administrator of Rivers State.”

Bamidele, therefore, challenged all committee members to be diligent and thorough in providing oversight functions for the Government of Rivers State and ensuring that the citizens of Rivers State are not shortchanged due to the declaration of emergency rule.

He noted that the 2025 budget of the Rivers State Government “has been presented to the National Assembly by the Sole Administrator through the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The budget is being referred to our committee.

“The committee has just finalised its work plan and timetable, which will ensure proper budget defence by the sole administrator of Rivers State. The budget defence will involve other state officials, especially the Accountant-General of Rivers State, the Permanent Secretary, the Ministry of Finance and relevant officials in charge of the state’s economy.

“As much as possible, the National Assembly will ensure propriety in the discharge of our oversight functions. We will also ensure that governance does not suffer in Rivers State during the period of emergency rule.”

