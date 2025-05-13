Rivers seals hospital ran by auxiliary nurses after patient died during caesarian section

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State Government has sealed a health facility in the state over unprofessional practices.

The Anti-Quackery Committee of the state, led by Dr Vincent Wachukwu sealed the facility on Monday, following media reports of the death of one Mrs. Victoria Paris, who died after a caesarian section in the facility allegedly conducted by unlicensed health personnel.

The committee, which paid an unscheduled visit to the hospital, noted that the facility was a substandard maternity converted to a clinic and not set up to carry out caesarean sections.

It was gathered hospital which is housed in a 3-bedroom apartment converted into a 6 bed maternity and owned by one Mrs Comfort Etuk, was registered for maternity services.

However, it was learned that the facility was illegally converted to a full-fledged hospital and has been using auxiliary health officers to attend to patients.

The committee, in a statement signed by Dr. Hope Avundaa, Rivers State Interprofessional Anti-Quackery Committee, said during a visit to the facility that it was found that the facility lacked certified medical personnel.

The statement said: “Inspection of the facility showed the following: No licensed medical personnel (Nurses) on ground; run by auxiliary nurses. Staff practice beyond the scope of registration, carrying out surgeries in a poorly equipped facility. No standard sterilising Unit or IPC standards.

“The Director of Medical Services, Dr Vincent Wachukwu revoked registration of the facility and subsequently ordered the immediate closure and sealing off the facility.

“All health workers including doctors affiliated with the practice were subsequently summoned to the MDCN panel.

“The Chairman, NMA Rivers state Dr Diamond Tamunokuro frowned at the condescending practice of Medical doctors affiliated with and operating in maternity and substandard facilities.

“This exercise is a continuation of the anti-quackery mandate of the Rivers State Ministry of Health and the Nigerian Medical Association, Rivers State and other Healthcare Affiliate Associations in the State.”