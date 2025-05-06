Rivers political crisis: NASS to set up reconciliation committee 

National Assembly

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas says the National Assembly will set up a reconciliation committee to address the political differences in Rivers.

Abbas made this known while addressing members of the house at resumption of plenary from the Easter/Sallah break on Tuesday.

According to him, in the coming weeks, we shall work with the Senate to constitute a high-level committee on reconciliation.

”It will comprise of respected national figures that will facilitate dialogue, promote peace, and support the restoration of democratic order in Rivers and other conflict-affected regions.”

Abbas also condemned the unjustified killings of innocents Nigerians in Borno, Plateau, Benue, and Kwara by terrorists.

He noted that the resurgence of terrorist attacks in the North-East and communal clashes in Plateau have also resulted in fatalities.

”The House unequivocally condemns these attacks on innocent citizens. We acknowledge the need for renewed investment in security intelligence, surveillance technology, and inter-agency coordination.

”On behalf of the House, I extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and urge our security agencies not to only bring the perpetrators to justice but also redouble efforts to prevent further violence,” he said.

The speaker further said that environmental forecasts indicated that more than 30 states would face severe flooding during the upcoming rainy season.

He urged all relevant committees of the house to work with the Executive branch to review the country’s emergency preparedness, propose mitigation strategies, and provide oversight legislative frameworks on disaster risk management and climate resilience.

”As we prepare to address these immediate environmental challenges, we must also focus on our long-term legislative priorities.

”One such priority is the ongoing work of the House Committee on the Review of the Constitution.

”This committee has been diligently engaging stakeholders across the country and is expected to achieve substantial progress in the months ahead.

”Our goal remains clear. We aim to commence and complete the constitutional amendment process in good time with broad consensus and outcomes that reflect the will of the Nigerian people,” he added.

Abbas stressed the need for the house to move decisively to expedite the consideration and passage of critical bills that directly affected Nigerians’ stability, prosperity, and well-being.

He said that key among such bills was the much-anticipated electoral reform bill, which he said was fundamental to strengthening the country’s democratic processes.

He added that the house must also prioritise legislation in areas that impact the lives of all Nigerians including unemployment, poverty alleviation, fiscal reform, healthcare, education, and security.