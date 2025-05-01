Rivers: Ibas under fire for retrieving official vehicles from deputy gov’s residence

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

Action aimed at securing govt property, says Rivers Gov’t

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has come under fire for retrieving three official vehicles from the suspended Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu.

However, the Rivers State Government has stated that the essence of the retrieval of the vehicles was to ensure protection of government property.

It was gathered that some military men, alleged to be naval operatives, and some state government officials stormed the Port Harcourt residence of Odu on the alleged order of the sole administrator.

It was further gathered that the military men who took over the residence of the suspended deputy governor later entered the compound and took away three vehicles.

Reacting to the development, Democracy Watch Nigeria described it as disturbing, noting that the military men arrived at the residence in a commando style and took away the vehicles.

The body, in a statement in Port Harcourt by its spokesperson, Elder Vincent Chimene Wopara, alleged that the sole administrator ordered the military men to carry out the act.

Wopara said: “In a disturbing show of force, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), on Friday, 25 April, ordered naval personnel to storm the official residence of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State and forcibly remove three vehicles.

“The naval officers, acting on the direct instruction of the Sole Administrator, carried out the operation in a commando-style raid, taking away two Toyota Hilux vehicles and one Toyota Hiace bus. The brazen action took place in the early hours of the day and has since sparked widespread condemnation across the state.

“This development marks a new low in the ongoing disregard for due process and democratic norms under the current administration. The action is viewed by many observers as a targeted provocation, intended to intimidate and humiliate the office of the Deputy Governor, which remains a constitutionally recognised institution.

“We call on well-meaning Nigerians, civil society organisations, and the international community to take note of this growing trend of militarisation and impunity in Rivers State. It is imperative that those in positions of authority act within the bounds of the law and uphold the dignity of democratic institutions.”

Rivers Gov’t clarifies on retrieval of official vehicles

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has confirmed that it retrieved three vehicles from the residence of the suspended deputy governor but said the action was to ensure that government properties are safe and secured.

The government, in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Sole Administrator, Hector Igbikiowubo, regretted that the action was twisted and politicised, questioning the motive of those bringing politics into the matter.

The statement questioned what the government vehicles were still doing in the residence of the Deputy Governor over one month after her suspension, adding that the move to recover government property should not be misconstrued as overreaching.

It read: “The Rivers State Government has noted with dismay the deliberate misrepresentation of the lawful retrieval of two Toyota Hilux vehicles and one Hiace bus from the premises of the suspended Deputy Governor.

“This routine administrative action, aimed at securing government property, has been twisted by political opportunists seeking to create unnecessary tension. We question the motives of those politicising this matter: What legitimate purpose did these vehicles serve in the suspended Deputy Governor’s premises over one month after the declaration of a state of emergency?

“The Rivers State Government maintains that the recovery of its assets cannot reasonably be construed as executive overreach. This administration remains committed to prudent management of public resources and will not be distracted by baseless allegations.

“We urge all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from testing the resolve of an administration that has demonstrated remarkable patience in the face of persistent provocation. The public is advised to disregard sensationalised accounts of this incident and focus instead on the government’s ongoing efforts to restore stability and good governance in Rivers State.”