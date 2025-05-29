Rivers crisis: I’ll return to office soon, Fubara assures supporters

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Against his earlier pronouncement that he was not keen on returning to the Brick House (Government House), the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that he will soon return to his duty post.

Fubara charged supporters, Rivers people, and Nigerians to thank President Bola Tinubu for his swift intervention to avert anarchy in the state, which was looming due to the festering political crisis.

He also said that the peace and reconciliation process, which was a precursor to restoring all Executive and Legislative institutions and offices, was already underway, and assured that democracy and good governance would soon return in the State, with both arms working together for the good of the people.

Governor Fubara stated these at a meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the Simplified Movement as part of activities to mark his two years in office as Governor of Rivers State in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

“I want to assure you that the issues will soon be resolved, and you will come back to your offices, not just at the Executive arm, but also legislative arm. And I also believe that the strong relationships we had before will return, and we will begin to work together again, for the good and progress of the State. What is important is for us to have a forgiving spirit.”

While urging his supporters and the entire Rivers people to show unreserved appreciation to the president for his bold action to halt the degenerating political crisis in the state, he tasked them to totally subject themselves to the peace process to enable the state move forward.

“We are already in the peace process. I want you to thank Mr President for his timely intervention to salvage the situation, and stabilise the polity and the State. If not for Mr President, the story today would have been different.

“I don’t know how he gets his information, but the truth is that he acted with wisdom at the right time. He is the one you should thank. And let me also thank him personally for his intervention, and the personalities across the country, who moved in and appealed to him to intervene.

“We have to come down from our high horses and subject ourselves to the peace process. And that is what we are doing. What is important is for the State to move forward. It is not about you; the interest of the State is paramount.”

He noted that but for the political situation, orchestrated by the crisis, the second year celebrations would have been used to showcase some of the key milestones recorded by the administration in various sectors across the state, and assured that the government would bounce back stronger, more united and engineered to deliver quality dividends of democracy to the people.

Governor Fubara explained that those expressing anger and grievances have the right to do so, but quickly added that the time has come for all to embrace peace, pursue reconciliation and forgiveness for the development and progress of the state.

The governor pleaded for forgiveness from anyone who may have felt disappointed in his handling of the crisis, emphasising that his actions were guided by a desire to protect the peace and progress of the State.

He expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for the steps he has taken as a father to restore peace, stability and good governance in the state, and assured reconciliation with the former governor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, very soon.

The governor disclosed that since the President’s intervention, several reconciliatory meetings had been held, including some at the FCT minister’s residence.

“There is no reason why there will not be peace between me and my Oga,” in reference to Wike, adding, “There will be peace. We are meeting. We will reconcile.”

Fubara said that he was indebted to the people for their sacrifices and opportunity to serve and promised to continue to show respect for the people of the State, who entrusted him with the mandate.

“One important thing in this life is respect. I want to earn the respect of the people, not force it on them…I’m with you completely,” he said, and thanked Rivers people and all Nigerians who stood by him during the period of political turbulence, acknowledging their loyalty and prayers.