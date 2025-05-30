Rights Group demands NAFDAC refund ₦3bn allegedly collected from Onitsha Drug Market Traders

FILE IMAGE

By Anayo Okoli, Enugu

A prominent human rights organization, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), has called on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to refund over ₦3 billion allegedly collected from traders at the Ọgbọ Ọgwụ (Onitsha Drug Market) in Anambra State.

NAFDAC had shut down the market for more than three months over allegations of the sale of fake and substandard drugs. As part of enforcement actions, the agency reportedly imposed a fine of ₦700,000 on each affected shop owner—an amount it claims was a reduction from an initial ₦7 million penalty.

However, Intersociety is challenging both the legality and morality of the collections. In a statement jointly signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi (Head of Intersociety), Chinwe Umeche (Human Rights Lawyer and Head, Democracy and Good Governance), and Chidinma Evangeline Udegbunam (Head, Religious Freedom and Human Rights), the group described the actions as exploitative and demanded a full refund—along with 20% interest.

“We understand that between 3,500 and 3,800 affected traders were forced to make the payment as of Thursday, May 29, 2025,” the statement read. “We are bold to say that no number of excuses or policy defenses can justify such imposition and forceful collection from traders who have already been out of business for over 90 days.”

The group expressed solidarity with what it described as the over 90% of genuine drug traders in the market and condemned the blanket sanctions imposed by NAFDAC.

According to Intersociety, the Ọgbọ Ọgwụ Market currently comprises no fewer than 14,000 traders operating in over 5,000 shops and storage facilities.

The organization has called for accountability and fairness, insisting that regulatory enforcement must not translate into collective punishment or economic oppression of innocent citizens.