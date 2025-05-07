Ribadu to deliver lecture in Awujale’s honour at OOU

Ribadu

…..as OOU celebrates Awujale at 91

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As part of activities marking the 91st birthday of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, will on Saturday host the 9th edition of the Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona Annual Professorial Chair Lecture.

The lecture, according to a statement by Deputy Registrar, Corporate Affairs Division of the institution, Niyi Oduwole, has as its theme: “Corruption and National Security: Impacts and Consequences”, will be delivered by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, at the Ogbagba Hall of the Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona School of Governance Studies, Ago-Iwoye.

The annual programme is part of an enduring legacy established by Oba Adetona, who in 2016 endowed the university with a N500 million Professorial Chair in Governance to promote research, discourse, and leadership in public policy.

The statement said, “Since its maiden edition, the Annual Lecture Series of the Professorial Chair in Governance has become a convergence of distinguished guests and eminent personalities from the academia, government as well as public and private sectors to discuss critical issues in governance, share best practices and proffer solutions to pressing challenges.

“It is worthy of note that Oba Adetona, as the greatest benefactor of the University, established the School of Governance Studies, donated residential iconic buildings for researchers and directors, facilitated critical road projects and made other philanthropic interventions, including the construction of the Vice-Chancellor’s Lodge at the Main Campus, Ago-Iwoye.

“In recognition of the Awujale’s enduring legacy, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced at his 90th birthday celebration held last year that the Oba (Dr) S. K. Adetona School of Governance Studies will be taken up by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Africa’s foremost institution for public policy and leadership development.

“The President also conferred the second highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on the Royal Father.”

This year’s lecture will also feature opening remarks by the Chairperson, Governing Board of the Professorial Chair, Princess Adetoun Adetona-Daramola, while the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Prof. Toyin Ashiru, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, are expected to deliver goodwill messages.

The event is expected to attract top government officials, royal fathers, captains of industry, academics and members of the university community.