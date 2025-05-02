Rhodes-Vivour denies being kicked out of Ooni’s palaceBy Dickson Omobola

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 Lagos poll, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has refuted claims that he was kicked out of the palace of the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, during his visit.

Rhodes-Vivour said upon arrival at the monarch’s palace, he was accorded respect and was ushered with honour.

A statement by his media team warned that such rumours would not stop Rhodes-Vivour from committing to the people of Lagos.

The statement reads: “It has come to our notice that visit of Obalefun of Lagos, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on Monday April 28, 2025, to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II is being misrepresented by some politically instigated bloggers.

“We have been inundated with several telephones calls by goodhearted Yoruba and non-Yoruba friends of the Lagos blood of the soil as what was being peddled around that he was kicked out of the Ooni’s palace on the said date

“While not joining issues with anyone for whatever reason, this is to assure the supporters, friends and fellow indigenous Lagosians who see and continue to see Rhodes-Vivour as their only and authentic renewed hope they believe is capable of leading them to their socio-cultural and economic destination of choice anytime now or in the near future.

“They should also be assured that at no time Obalefun will be distracted from his commitment to the people of Lagos by any malicious and mischievous rumour mongering of such enemies.

“As such, it is important for us to simply debunk and dismiss the information that he was kicked out of Ooni of Ife’s Palace during the visit not only as fake, wicked and lacking the Yoruba spirit but, more despicably, as disrespect to the position of the Ooni himself, who is cutodian of the customs and traditions of The Source.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Obalefun Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, as a respected Yoruba son from the IBILE Eko of the Popo Aguda area of Lagos Island in Lagos State, was upon his arrival accorded his due respect and was as such ushered with honour into the presence of the Ojaja II.

“They both had chats together and the meeting ended on good note and the guest departed the palace and returned to his base in Lagos, safely. It must be noted that Ooni is not a politician and no political foot soldier or political commanders themselves must politicise any audience he grants to any bonafide Yoruba son or daughter from any part of the Ngbati South-West region.”