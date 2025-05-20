Rev Fr slumps, dies while playing tennis in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Tragedy struck in Awka, Anambra State, as Reverend Father Anthony Udogu of the Catholic Diocese of Awka slumped and died while playing lawn tennis at the premises of St Patrick’s Cathedral.

The sudden passing of the priest was confirmed in an official statement released by the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev Fr Charles Ndubuisi.

“With faith in the resurrection of the Lord, the Catholic Diocese of Awka announces the demise of our brother priest, Rev Fr Anthony Udogu, whose sudden death occurred in the early hours of today,” the statement read.

According to the Diocese, Fr Udogu collapsed while playing tennis and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, all efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful.

Until his death, Fr Udogu was the Parish Priest of St Francis of Assisi, Awka, and the Dean of Awka Deanery II. He was widely respected for his leadership, dedication to pastoral service, and commitment to community development.

The Catholic Diocese expressed condolences to his family, parishioners, and all those mourning his loss, assuring that details of his burial will be announced in due course.

“May the soul of Rev Fr Anthony Nnaemeka Udogu rest in the bosom of the Lord,” the statement concluded.