Researcher urges policy action as climate threatens water access in Africa’s megacities

Dickson Omobola

A Nigerian environmental scientist, Dr Oluwole Akiyode, has spearheaded efforts to tackle environmental challenges in Africa, saying there is a need to modify urban policy in Africa.

The scientist has also been hailed for his pioneering work in urban environmental security and sustainable development across Africa, with landmark studies on climate resilience and water access in major African cities.

Currently serving as the Head of the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences at Kampala International University, Uganda, Akiyode work is driven by a commitment to practical, research-based solutions to the environmental strains of urbanisation.

Speaking to Vanguard, he said: “We cannot talk about development in Africa without confronting the environmental realities that come with rapid urban expansion. Our cities are growing, but we must ensure they are growing sustainably. Lagos is a textbook example of what happens when infrastructure doesn’t keep pace with population growth.”

While calling for urgent reforms to urban policy in African megacities, he warned that without adaptive policies, water scarcity in Lagos could become a humanitarian crisis.

His academic journey is as impressive as his body of work. Akiyode holds a Master of Arts in Environmental Security from the United Nations-established University for Peace in Costa Rica, and a Ph.D. in Geography from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. His education has laid a strong foundation for his interdisciplinary approach to environmental research.

A key highlight of his scholarship is his 2017 study titled Urban Environmental Security in a Continuously Growing City in Sub-Saharan Africa in the Climate Change Era: A Case of Kampala, Uganda. The study revealed how climate change, coupled with unregulated urban development, amplifies environmental risks in Uganda’s capital. “Urban environmental security is a neglected discourse in many African policy circles,” he noted. “But it is central to the survival of our cities.”

In a similar vein, his earlier 2010 research on Lagos shed light on waste management failures, air pollution, and strained water systems in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

His most recent publication in 2024 continues this critical focus. The narrative review examined the intersection of climate variability and water security in Lagos. He warns that unplanned urban expansion and erratic weather patterns are disrupting water access for millions.

Beyond academia, Akiyode has played a key role in training the next generation of African environmental scientists. At KIU, he has supported curriculum to include hands-on training in environmental research, policy analysis and sustainable development strategies. “Our students must not only understand the science but also the socioeconomic dynamics of environmental issues,” he explained.

He also champions gender inclusion in environmental governance. In studies focused on Nigeria’s Niger Delta, Dr. Akiyode emphasised how women, despite being primary resource users, are often excluded from decision-making processes. “True sustainability must include all voices, especially those most affected by environmental degradation,” he stressed.

Akiyode’s influence extends through widely cited works, including The Implications of Sustainable Development Programmes on Environmental Sustainability in Nigeria (2017) and Sustainable Environmental Education Is a Panacea for Community’s Sustainability in Uganda (2018). These publications continue to inform policies across academia, government, and development agencies.