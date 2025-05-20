Reps to introduce bills to combat crude oil theft, vandalism

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Chairman of the House Special Committee on Crude Oil Theft and Pipeline Vandalism, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to tackling crude oil theft and safeguarding national assets within the oil and gas sector.

Speaking in Abuja during a meeting with members of his committee, Doguwa described the Special Committee on Crude Oil Theft as one of the most important in the 10th House of Representatives, given its direct link to the economic lifeline of the nation. He expressed appreciation to the House leadership for granting the committee an uninterrupted mandate to operate for the entire tenure of the current assembly.

“This committee, by the wisdom of the House leadership, is entrusted with a continuous mandate throughout the life of the 10th Assembly because of the critical nature of our jurisdiction. We are dealing with the economic mainstay of the country, and it is important that this committee continues without the usual four or six-week reporting deadlines,” Doguwa stated.

He noted that the committee’s work aligns with the concerns of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has consistently expressed worry over the persistent attacks on oil-producing facilities and the insecurity plaguing oil-producing communities.

Doguwa, who also chairs the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), revealed plans to hold a joint meeting of both committees, citing the overlapping nature of their jurisdictions. He explained that while one focuses on crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, the other oversees crude drilling and exports to the international market.

At the joint meeting, Doguwa said the committees would deliberate on several legislative proposals, including a bill to establish a special commission to oversee the decommissioning of oil installations — a policy area currently generating concern among oil-producing communities.

“This issue of decommissioning has become a major topic among host communities. The Speaker himself has set the tone on the floor of the House for the need to establish a statutory commission to regulate and monitor this process,” he said.

He disclosed that five bills are under consideration by the Special Committee on Crude Oil Theft, which would soon be presented on the floor of the House as committee-sponsored bills. These bills, Doguwa noted, would be sponsored collectively by committee members, reinforcing the unity and seriousness of the legislature in addressing the menace of oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Doguwa thanked the House leadership for its trust and confidence in the committees, pledging that they would work diligently to meet the expectations of both the legislature and the Nigerian people.