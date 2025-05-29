Reps slam Chinese-owned mining firms over lawlessness, threaten license suspension

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals has expressed outrage over what it described as rampant disregard for Nigerian laws by several mining companies, particularly those owned by Chinese nationals.

As part of an ongoing investigation into illegal and unregulated mining operations, the committee condemned the continued absence of company executives from parliamentary hearings and threatened to suspend or revoke licenses of non-compliant firms.

Speaking during a session at the National Assembly in Abuja, the Committee Chairman denounced the “commotious operations” of several mining companies and criticized the deliberate failure of their top executives—often based in China—to appear before the House.

“We were quite taken aback by the brazen disregard for our laws. Most of these companies, especially Chinese-owned ones, have refused to appear before the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is unacceptable that their managing directors reside in China while only technical staff manage operations here,” the chairman stated.

Among companies cited for non-compliance were:

Arab Contractors, Selsing Stone Limited, Homerset, Kaji Investments, Zeyin Jinja Investment Limited, Hasba Group of Companies, Viva Mines, Venus Mining Company, Tim Cornerstone, and Inorganic Earth (Saigon’s Investment Limited).

The committee warned that if these companies fail to honor invitations before the end of the current hearing session, the House will recommend suspension—and possibly cancellation—of their mining licenses.

“No amount of foreign direct investment justifies flouting Nigerian laws or endangering the welfare of our people,” the chairman emphasized.

The committee also revealed serious regulatory lapses, including the absence of:

Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA)

Community Development Agreements (CDA)

Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation Plans (EPRP)

Site inspections reportedly uncovered alarming environmental degradation and blatant neglect of host communities.

Responding to lawmakers’ concerns, Vivian Okono, Director of the Mining and Environmental Control Department, admitted that industry-wide compliance was “abysmally low” when she assumed office in March 2022. However, she noted that revised guidelines issued in November 2023 are now being implemented to enforce accountability and strengthen community relations.

“Chapter 3 of the revised guidelines mandates detailed consultations with local leaders and impacted communities. Mining companies must identify community needs and agree on development projects—such as roads, schools, and hospitals—before commencing operations,” Okono explained.

She reiterated that natural resources should be a blessing to communities, not a curse, and assured the lawmakers that reforms are taking root.

The House Committee pledged to work closely with the Ministry of Solid Minerals to ensure immediate and firm action against violators.

“This House will not condone lawlessness in the name of investment. We will uphold the dignity of our laws and protect the welfare of our people,” the committee chairman declared.

The investigation is ongoing, with more companies expected to be summoned in the coming days.