Reps seek free screening, subsidised cancer treatment for Nigerians

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to provide free screening and subsidised treatment for those suffering from all stages of cancer in Nigeria.

The resolution followed the consideration and adoption of a motion on notice, during Wednesday’s plenary, sponsored by the member representing Ibarapa Central/Ido Federal Constituency, Oyo State, Mr Aderemi Oseni.

Speaking on the substance of the motion, the All Progressives Congress lawmaker described cancer as a major public health challenge in Nigeria, with many patients unable to afford treatment due to the high cost.

He said, “The scourge of cancer is fast spreading amongst Nigerians, with reports revealing that in 2020, about 125,000 people were diagnosed.

“The most common type of cancer is breast, prostate and cervical cancer.

“The House is worried that the costs of cancer treatment varies from tens of millions of naira (or thousands of dollars) to hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, depending on the type of cancer, stage of the disease, treatment methods, location, and individual health history.

“The House is also concerned that patients with cancer in Nigeria are facing financial difficulties due to the complex and expensive supply chain for cancer drugs and limited availability of radiation therapy machines leaving some with a view that cancer is an illness for the wealthy or a death sentence.

“But that is no longer the case, as both the poor and the rich in most cases are caught by the menace.”

According to the Oyo lawmaker, “The rising burden of cancer is causing a shortage of funding for cancer control services, with public financing being considered the most appropriate, sustainable and equitable solution to fund that aspect of health care to ameliorate the suffering of patients with cancer.”

In its resolution at the plenary presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the House mandated its Committee on Healthcare Services “To collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, and other relevant agencies to establish a mechanism for the Federal Government to provide subsidies for cancer treatment and related drugs to ameliorate the suffering of patients.”

IIt also called on the Federal Government to establish more cancer treatment centres as well as the procurement of more radiotherapy machines.

Others included the advocacy for free and early screening for cancer patients.