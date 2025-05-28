Reps probe rot in Nigerian missions in U.S., decry neglect

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives has ordered an immediate investigation into the deteriorating state of Nigerian diplomatic missions in the United States, describing the condition of the facilities and operations as “a national embarrassment” and “a threat to Nigeria’s international image.”

This decision followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by the Minority Leader, Rep Kingsley Chinda during Tuesday’s plenary citing alarming findings from a recent oversight visit by the Nigeria-U.S. Parliamentary Friendship Group to mission houses in New York, Atlanta, and Washington D.C.

The motion, presented under Order 8 Rule 5 of the House Standing Orders, revealed that the Nigerian Mission House in New York is deeply indebted in rent and has left over 30 staff members unpaid for more than a year. In Washington D.C., lawmakers said the elevator in the mission house remained broken for months and was only fixed after a patriotic Nigerian intervened.

“These revelations are not just disheartening—they are disgraceful,” said one of the sponsors of the motion. “How can a country of our stature allow its foreign missions to collapse into such a deplorable state?”

“This is not just about malfunctioning elevators or unpaid salaries. It is about the integrity of Nigeria on the global stage. Diplomacy begins with presentation, and we are failing,” the lawmaker added.

He expressed concern that despite yearly budgetary allocations for the missions—including funds earmarked for running costs, facility maintenance, and staff welfare—these embassies continue to suffer from neglect. Lawmakers blamed the situation on poor oversight, mismanagement, and the diminishing value of the naira.

“It is deeply troubling that Nigeria has, for two years now, failed to appoint a Permanent Representative to the United Nations or a High Commissioner to the United States. These are not just ceremonial positions—they are strategic and essential to our foreign policy interests,” the lawmaker emphasized.

In their resolution, the House urged the Federal Government to immediately appoint qualified individuals to both vacant diplomatic roles. It also called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to urgently intervene and rescue the affected missions.

Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, while lending support to the motion, stated: “We must uphold the dignity of Nigeria abroad. What we saw in the U.S. is unacceptable. It sends the wrong message to the international community and undermines the morale of Nigerians working in those missions.”

The House also mandated the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian-U.S. Parliamentary Friendship Group to investigate the administrative, financial, and infrastructural conditions of Nigeria’s Missions in New York, Atlanta, and Washington D.C.

Ascertain the causes of salary arrears, budgetary shortfalls, and potential mismanagement of funds.

Recommend long-term reforms to restore professionalism, dignity, and functionality to Nigeria’s foreign service operations.

The Committee is expected to report back within four weeks.