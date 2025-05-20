Reps pass N1.78trn FCT’s 2025 Budget for second reading

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed through second reading, the N1.78 trillion budget (Appropriation Bill) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the 2025 fiscal year.

Out of the total amount, N150.35 billion is for personnel costs

and the sum of N343.77 billion is for overhead costs while the balance of N1.28 trillion is for capital projects.

Titled, “a bill for an act to authorise the issue from the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s Statutory

Revenue Fund of the Federal Capital Territory Administration Account, the total sum of

N1,783,823,708,392.00…,” the proposed money (executive) legislation was sponsored by the House leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere.

Hon. Ihonvbere moved that the bill be read for the second time and was seconded by the minority leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda.

The bill (budget) was passed for second reading and referred to the House committees on Federal Capital Territory and FCT Area Councils/Ancillary Matters for further legislative action.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had submitted the proposed N1.78 trillion FCT budget for the 2025 financial budget to the House.

The FCT appropriation bill, 2025 was conveyed via a letter read on the floor of the House by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen at plenary on May 6, 2025.

Tinubu said the budget submission was in accordance with Section 299 of the Nigerian Constitution, which assigns legislative authority over the FCT to the National Assembly.

He noted that the budget would focus on key sectors including healthcare, job creation, social welfare, increased agricultural output, and infrastructure development.

The president stated that 85% of the capital component of the budget is earmarked for the completion of ongoing projects, while the remaining 15% will fund new initiatives.