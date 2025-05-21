Reps move to avert Cholera crisis in Badagry West

…demands immediate restoration of power

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday raised the alarm over a suspected cholera outbreak devastating the Zongo community in the Seme area of Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, urging urgent intervention to prevent further loss of lives.

In a motion titled “Halt the Deadly Cholera Crisis and Restore Power to Save Lives in Badagry West Now”, sponsored by Hon. Sesi Whingan, the House expressed deep concern over the worsening public health situation in the area.

Presenting the motion during plenary in Abuja, Hon. Whingan lamented the rising death toll, particularly among women and children, who have been exposed to contaminated water sources due to years of poor sanitation and the lack of functional healthcare facilities.

“The heart-wrenching reality is that our people are dying because they lack access to clean water, medical care, and even electricity to power essential health systems,” the lawmaker said.

According to him, the situation has been exacerbated by a four-year-long power outage in the community, which has crippled water supply systems, vaccine storage, and medical services. This crisis has been further worsened by the relocation of the Nigerian Air Force Mother and Child Care Hospital, which previously served as a vital health facility in the area.

Whingan warned that failure to act swiftly could result in the spread of cholera beyond Lagos, potentially sparking a nationwide public health emergency. “If we continue to ignore this crisis, we become complicit in the possible spread of this deadly disease across Nigeria,” he stated.

He also condemned what he described as a violation of Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates the government to prioritize the welfare and security of its citizens.

Following deliberations, the House resolved to:

Urge the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to deploy surveillance teams, medical supplies, and launch public health awareness campaigns in Badagry West.

Call on the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development to coordinate the immediate delivery of clean water, sanitation equipment, and other relief materials.

Direct the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide water purification tablets, disinfectants, and sanitary kits to affected residents.

Order the Federal Ministry of Power and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to urgently restore electricity in Badagry West LCDA to support essential services.

Mandate its Committees on Healthcare Services, Power, Rural Electrification, and Emergency Preparedness to visit the affected areas, assess the situation, and report back within three weeks.