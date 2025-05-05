Reps minority caucus urges EFCC to release or charge VDM to court

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to either release Mr Martins Otse—popularly known as Very Dark Man (VDM)—or charge him to court without delay.

In a statement issued on Monday, the minority leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP–Rivers), condemned the arrest of Otse, a popular social media influencer and human rights activist.

“As the voice of the opposition in the National Assembly, the Minority Caucus calls on the EFCC to immediately release Mr Otse or arraign him in court in accordance with the law,” Chinda said.

“Arbitrary arrests and prolonged detentions of citizens for expressing dissenting or unpopular views have no place in a democratic society.”

According to him, liberty, due process, and respect for constitutional rights are foundational pillars of the Nigerian Republic.

“We will not stand idly by while state agencies misuse their powers to suppress voices that challenge the status quo,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the arrest of VDM was widely reported on social media on Friday, allegedly at the premises of one of the new generation banks.

Prior to his arrest, he had posted a video accusing the bank of unauthorised deductions from his mother’s account, allegedly linked to a loan taken without her consent.

His arrest reportedly occurred during a visit to the bank to resolve the matter and recover the deducted funds.

Chinda expressed concern over what he described as a troubling pattern of law enforcement agencies deploying their powers arbitrarily against citizens who exercised their right to free expression.

He warned that such actions threatened Nigeria’s democracy, eroded public confidence in the rule of law, and undermined principles of accountability and transparency.

“The arrest of Otse, which reportedly occurred without the issuance of a warrant, is a direct violation of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the liberty of citizens except in accordance with due process,” he noted.

He cited Sections 35(1) and 35(3) of the Constitution, which require that anyone arrested must be promptly informed of the reasons and any charges against them.

“The EFCC, like every government agency, is bound by these constitutional provisions and must operate within the limits of the law.

“Furthermore, Otse’s continued detention beyond the constitutionally permissible 24 to 48 hours without being charged is not only an abuse of power but a blatant affront to natural justice and fair hearing,” he added.

Quoting Section 35(4) of the Constitution, Chinda stressed that a person arrested without a warrant must be brought before a court within a reasonable time—not exceeding two days.

“Any deviation from these provisions constitutes a breach of fundamental rights and a descent into lawlessness,” he noted. (NAN)