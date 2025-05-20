Reps member urges WAEC to discontinue plan for Computer-Based Examinations

File image of WASSCE

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, has called on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to shelve its plan to implement computer-based examinations (CBT) starting in 2026.

WAEC had recently announced that beginning next year, it would phase out the traditional pen-and-paper format for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in favor of CBT, similar to the model used by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

However, Hon. Ogah, in an interview in Abakaliki, urged WAEC to reconsider the move, citing the challenges faced by students in rural areas who have little to no access to computers or reliable internet services.

The lawmaker noted that many students in remote communities have never interacted with a computer since they began schooling, making a sudden shift to CBT unrealistic and unfair.

“Most students in the hinterlands, especially those in areas without network coverage, are not acquainted with the use of computers,” he said. “Before considering computer-based exams, the Federal Government must first institutionalize ICT education in both primary and secondary schools.”

Ogah stressed that while ICT is important, the foundational issues in the education sector must be addressed first.

“The problem with our education system is that it has virtually collapsed. We are rushing into ICT implementation without building the necessary infrastructure,” he stated.

As a science-oriented legislator, Hon. Ogah questioned how practical science components would be effectively tested using CBT.

“Take titration for example—when mixing substances to determine chemical reactions—or experiments involving force, fulcrum, and load. These are practical, hands-on experiences that cannot be adequately assessed via computer.”

He further questioned how complex mathematical concepts, like solving quadratic equations using permutation methods, could be effectively evaluated without physical working space and tools.

Ogah concluded by advocating for a gradual integration of ICT in the education system, beginning with infrastructural development in schools, training for teachers, and steady deployment of network services in underserved areas.

“Let ICT become a structured part of the curriculum. With time, our students will adapt. But jumping into CBT now is not only premature—it is detrimental to our education system, especially in the sciences,” he warned.