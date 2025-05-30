Reps fume over midnight WAEC exams, demand full investigation

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) following shocking reports that some students were made to sit for their West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) around midnight in parts of Nigeria.

Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Examination Bodies, Hon. Oboku Oforji, described the development as a “gross failure of responsibility,” stating that the psychological well-being and safety of Nigerian students had been recklessly compromised.

“In Jalingo, for instance, it was reported that exams began at around 12:00 a.m. This is unacceptable. The emotional trauma inflicted on these students is unimaginable,” Oforji said during a meeting with WAEC officials at the National Assembly. “As stakeholders, we have a duty of care to the public, and we must ensure such occurrences are never repeated.”

The committee summoned WAEC’s leadership after receiving multiple reports of dangerous and irregular exam schedules, including cases where students were allegedly writing exams in the dead of night—circumstances lawmakers described as “inhumane and indefensible.”

While the Head of WAEC’s National Office was absent from the hearing, the Council was represented by Senior Assistant Registrar and Zonal Coordinator, Ambrose Okelezo, who attributed the absence to an emergency meeting involving WAEC’s top leadership. Okelezo appealed for a rescheduling of the hearing so the WAEC Head could personally respond to the allegations.

However, his plea was met with fierce resistance from lawmakers who saw the absence as a slight against the National Assembly’s oversight authority.

“He just admitted he’s not competent to address us. Then why is he still here?” asked Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP–Rivers). “In my village, where there is no electricity, students were forced to write exams at 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., calling me in distress. Exam papers were even left in a keke [tricycle] used to carry passengers. This is disgraceful.”

Hon. Billy Osawaru (PDP–Edo) expressed similar outrage, describing WAEC’s handling of the matter as “shocking” and demanding full accountability.

“This isn’t just a scheduling issue. This is a systemic failure, bordering on negligence,” Osawaru declared.

He then moved a motion—seconded by Abiante—to adjourn the hearing until WAEC’s Head could appear in person before the Committee. The motion was unanimously adopted, with lawmakers warning that any further attempts to evade accountability would not be tolerated.

The Committee resolved to reconvene on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., vowing to get to the root of what it described as “a national embarrassment.”

“Parents deserve answers. Nigerian children deserve better,” Oforji concluded.