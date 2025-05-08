Reps express worry over absence of CNG centres in Northern region

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Some lawmakers from the North on Thursday expressed worry over what they describe as the absence of Compressed Natural Gas conversion centres in the country’s North-East and North-West geopolitical zones.

This followed the consideration of a motion titled “Call to establish more compressed natural gas conversion centres across Nigeria”, moved by the member representing Dala Federal Constituency, Kano State, Mr Aliyu Madaki.

Recall that in the implementation of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, the Federal Government distributed CNG conversion kits across the country.

He noted that the advantages of the conversion to CNG are enormous, saying, “It will bring down the cost of living in Nigeria and reduce air and noise pollution, which makes it environmentally friendly.

“CNG burns more cleanly than the Premium Motor Spirit, which means less carbon buildup in the engine, thus reducing the need for frequent engine repairs and prolonging the life of engine components;

“The House is aware that vehicles powered by CNG experience less wear and tear on critical components such as spark plugs and exhaust systems.”

Madaki, who doubles as the House Deputy Minority Leader, added that “For the take-off of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, the Federal Government proposed to establish CNG conversion centres in some states, including Abia, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Ebonyi, with one centre each.

“Akwa Ibom has five centres; Delta has centres, Edo has 11 centres, and Ekiti and Enugu and Kogi have three centres each.

“The Federal Capital Territory has three centres; Kaduna has 10 centres, Kwara has eight centres, and Lagos has 70 centres, while Nasarawa has two, Ogun has seven, Oyo has 17 and Rivers has eight centres.

Madaki argued that only Kaduna in the Northwest is benefiting from the presidential initiative, while no state in the Northeast is listed as a beneficiary.

“We are worried about the exemption of other states from the initiative, as commuters of those states are not taken into consideration,” he stressed, adding that “States like Kano, Borno, Katsina, and Sokoto, which are commercially viable, are exempted.

He urged the federal government to establish more CNG conversion centres in the northwest and northeast to facilitate legitimate business operations for all citizens.

In his contribution, the member representing the Jibia/Kaita Federal Constituency, Katsina State, Sada Soli, said that in the establishment of the CNG centres, the North-East was completely ignored.

He said, “The North-East was completely ignored, the same with the North-West. The CNG presidential initiative was to assuage the pains of Nigerians over the removal of fuel subsidy.

“We need to find out why many corridors in the North and cities were exempted from the allocation of CNG centres. I do believe that this initiative, instead of addressing a problem, is creating a lot of problems in the country.”

Also speaking, Borno lawmaker Ahmed Jaha argued that “If there is any place that deserves these CNG centres, it is the North-East. There is no single CNG centre in the whole of the North-East.

“I want to commend the president for initiating this presidential initiative to cut costs and improve the standard of living of all Nigerians. But the policy implementers should bear in the back of their minds that if one region of a nation has issues, the remaining regions cannot sleep with their two eyes closed. It’s because of the neglect in the past of the North-East sub-region that led to what is happening now in the country.

“We have Boko Haram insurgency and other forms of criminality because even before then, the North-East used to be the poorest region in the nation, and they were neglected. Instead of the nation giving attention to the North-East so that other parts of the country could remain in peace, the North-East was neglected. This is why we have insurgency and insecurity in the North Central, North-West and other parts of the country.

On his part, Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) said some advanced nations are already moving away from CNG to hybrid vehicles, preparatory to migration to electric vehicles.

He urged the federal government to think more about the area of electric cars because of cleaner energy.

Also contributing, the member representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Kafilat Ogbara, called for the constitution of an all-inclusive ad hoc committee to monitor the implementation of the Presidential Initiative on CNG.

“I will advise that the committee should include members from all the regions, whether they are in that committee or not, so that as honourable members, we will be able to monitor these things and oversee them in our constituencies properly,” she said.

Apart from resolving to set up the ad-hoc committee, the House urged the Federal Government to establish Compressed Natural Gas Conversion centres equitably across the country to give Nigerians a sense of belonging.

It also mandated the Committee on Gas Resources to ensure compliance and report within four weeks for further legislative action.