Reps call for urgent NEMA Intervention on Delta communities ravaged by storm

By Gift ChapiOdekina,Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently intervene in Jeddo, Ugbokodo, and Ughoton communities in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State following a devastating wind and rainstorm that struck the area on April 15, 2025.

Raising a motion of urgent public importance on the floor of the House on Monday during plenary in Abuja, Rep. Benedict Etanabene described the incident as “unprecedented,” with widespread destruction that left thousands of residents homeless and critical infrastructure in ruins.

“The havoc wrecked by the hurricane rainstorm on Jeddo, Ugbokodo and Ughoton communities was beyond anything we’ve seen before. The level of destruction runs into hundreds of millions of naira,” Etanabene told lawmakers.

According to the lawmaker, over 2,000 houses were either completely or partially destroyed, while essential services including electricity and telecommunications were severely disrupted. He expressed deep concern over the dire conditions of displaced residents, many of whom are now struggling to survive without shelter or basic necessities.

“These communities are in desperate need of aid. Their means of livelihood have been wiped out. If urgent steps are not taken, this could spell doom for the people, especially given the current economic hardship,” he added.

Etanabene emphasized the immediate need for shelter, building materials, household supplies, medical assistance, and financial support to cushion the impact of the disaster.

Following deliberations, the House resolved to : urge NEMA to immediately conduct a post-disaster assessment of the affected communities.

Call on NEMA to provide emergency relief materials and other necessary assistance to the victims.

Mandated the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Management to ensure compliance and monitor the implementation of the resolutions.

The motion, moved pursuant to Order 8 Rule 4 of the House Standing Orders, was unanimously adopted by the House.