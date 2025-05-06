Reps call for increased resource allocation, accountability for nutrition policies

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA: The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Nutrition, Hon. Chike Okafor, has emphasized the need for increased resource allocation and accountability in implementing nutrition policies in Nigeria.

He made this call at the Legislative Convening on Nutrition and Food Security for Bauchi, Jigawa, Kebbi, and Nasarawa states held in Abuja.

Jon. Okafor highlighted the importance of increased allocation to nutrition at all levels of governance, saying that despite advancements, limited funding undermines efforts to address malnutrition in the country.

Okafor, who also decried poor implementation of policies on nutrition in the past, said the 2023/2024 National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) findings on malnutrition and food insecurity raised questions about the effectiveness of existing policies across the country.

He also expressed concern about weak accountability mechanisms in the system, which he said had made performance tracking difficult, insisting that weak monitoring and evaluation (M&E) systems, and poor resource allocation have contributed to hinder progress.

He therefore, called for dedicated nutrition budget lines at federal, state, and local levels, these according to him are necessary to address malnutrition.

He equally advocated for effective legislative oversight, adding that parliamentary committees must monitor nutrition commitments and expenditures to ensure accountability.

He further called for sustained community engagement and participation in nutrition interventions, this he said are crucial for success attainment.

Hon. Okafor urged development partners to show more transparency in their funding activities.

While calling for synergy among stakeholders, he assured that the National Assembly is open to collaboration with development partners and other stakeholders to address malnutrition and food insecurity, adding that the House is poised to make a difference through its statutory responsibilities of appropriation, oversight, and legislation.

GAIN Country Director, Dr. Michael Ojo, emphasized the need for effective implementation of nutrition policies in Nigeria.

While discussing the Cascade project, a collaboration with CARE International, the GAIN CD said the project aimed at improving nutrition outcomes in four states: Bauchi, Jigawa, Kebbi, and Nasarawa.

On the expected outcome of the event, he said participants would be enlightened on Policy Implementation Gap; Project Objective, Stakeholder Engagement and Engage with executive and develop action plans for each state to improve nutrition outcomes.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Acting Country Director, Care International, Jennifer Orgie said the four- and half-year CASCADE project was launched in 2023 to contribute to ending

malnutrition for 1.1 million women of reproductive age and children under the age of 5 in Nigeria.

Since its inception, she said CARE and GAIN and other partners had worked closely with the four implementing states to strengthen policy and systems for nutrition.

Some of the key milestones she listed include the joint review and development of multisectoral plans of action for food and nutrition (MSPAN), and annual operational plans, which serve as the framework for implementing these plans each year.

These efforts, according to her are critical in establishing clear guidelines for the execution of nutrition-focused policies and interventions.

“Despite advancements, the limited allocation of adequate funding by state governments for nutrition-sensitive interventions undermines the successful attainment of goals outlines in the plans and our joint efforts to comprehensively address malnutrition.

“The Federal Government’s recent call to action in improving coordination, financial accountability in food and nutrition demonstrates its commitment to securing food and nutrition security for all, especially, women and children.

“It is for this reason, we are here for these two days to engage the legislature in the discourse around budgetary allocation for Food and Nutrition in the 4 states where this project is implemented.

“As critical stakeholders, your buy-in prioritizing funding for food and nutrition security in the fight against malnutrition cannot be overstated.

“Whiles we celebrate the achievement of Nasarawa and Bauchi states in completing their multisectoral plans of action for food and nutrition (MSPAN), we also take this opportunity to

encourage Jigawa and Kebbi States to complete and operationalize their Plans.

We hope that, as partners we can together roll back the alarming nutrition statistics that plague Nigeria,” she added.

In her own remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Nutrition and Public Health, Mrs. Uju Anwuka-Rochas said that nutrition should no longer be treated as a charity but as an investment that will bring huge returns in short time.

“We can’t do it from Abuja, it has to be a collective effort from the grassroot level. We are ensuring a decentralisation of the nutrition programs. Every dollar invested in nutrition brings 6 dollars in return.”

She charged every stakeholder to join hands with federal government to rid Nigeria of malnutrition and food insecurity.