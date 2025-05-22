Reports: Netanyahu government withdrawing all negotiators from Qatar

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister

The Israeli government is to withdraw its entire negotiating team from talks in Doha aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

High-level members of the team had been recalled to Israel on Tuesday, with only members of the working-level team remaining in the Qatari capital, according to information from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

The families of the hostages still held in Gaza expressed strong criticism of the move.

Points of conflict between the parties include that the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas is demanding the end to hostilities in exchange for releasing the remaining hostages.

Israel will only agree to this if Hamas lays down its arms and its leadership leaves the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has rejected these demands.