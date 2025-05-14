Repairs: Ijora-Marine Bridge to be shut for 21 days

By Kingsley Adegboye

LAGOS — THE Federal Ministry of Works has announced a planned road closure for critical repair works on Ijora-Marine Bridge from Sunday, May 18, 2025, for 21 days.

The closure, in a statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr. Olukorede Kesha, will be full at some sections of the bridge and partially at other sections.

Kesha said: “This critical project aims to improve road safety and enhance the driving experience of motorists. The work involves lifting the entire bridge deck to change the faulty bearings beneath, amongst other repair works. This will ensure a smoother, safer roadway.

“The Ministry has carefully worked on diversion routes and traffic management. Residents and businesses within the closure zone are encouraged to plan accordingly.”

On safety precautions, Kesha said appropriate signage and traffic control measures will be in place to guide drivers and pedestrians.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we work to improve our infrastructure,” she stated.