Rep urges INEC to probe minister over alleged poll result forgery

Minister of Labour, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

A member of the House of Representatives, Amobi Ogah, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to launch an investigation into the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, over alleged forgery of polling unit results during the 2023 general elections.

In a letter dated April 14 and addressed to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Ogah, who represents the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, accused the minister of presenting falsified election results at the Election Petition Tribunal in an attempt to overturn the outcome of the poll.

According to Ogah, Onyejeocha submitted results from 63 polling units that appeared to bear INEC certification, but which the commission’s ICT Unit in Abuja has reportedly disclaimed.

He alleged that these documents were forged to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election that returned him as the duly elected representative.

Ogah, who also chairs the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control, stated that both he and Onyejeocha tendered different sets of results at the tribunal.

He noted that while both documents were certified by the Tribunal Registry, the Court of Appeal eventually ruled that the results presented by the minister were not authentic INEC documents.

The lawmaker emphasized that he is prepared to submit certified copies of the tribunal’s proceedings and judgments to INEC to aid its investigation. He urged the commission to treat the matter with urgency, warning that failure to act could force him to seek legal redress through a mandamus order compelling INEC to act.

Ogah further stated that he would not hesitate to escalate the issue to the public and other relevant authorities if necessary. He called for the prosecution of the minister, stating that only a thorough investigation could safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He concluded by expressing hope that INEC would rise to the occasion and ensure accountability in line with its mandate.