Remain resolute, fight not yet over – CAS rallies troops in Katsina

By Kingsley Omonobi

KATSINA — The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has called on Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel to stay resolute and committed to their mission of safeguarding the nation, despite recent successes in military operations.

He made this call during an operational visit to frontline troops in Katsina on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, as part of activities marking the NAF’s 61st anniversary.

Addressing the troops, Air Marshal Abubakar urged them to maintain heightened vigilance and unwavering focus on the task of defending Nigeria and protecting its citizens. He acknowledged the significant gains achieved across all theatres of operation but reminded the personnel that “the fight is far from over.”

A statement released by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, highlighted the CAS’s message as a rallying call for troops to sustain and intensify their efforts in combating terrorism and insurgency until lasting peace and security are fully restored.

Reflecting on the NAF’s 61st anniversary celebrations, Air Marshal Abubakar emphasized that the events are not just ceremonial but also a demonstration of NAF’s airpower, readiness, and proficiency. He assured Nigerians that NAF platforms remain fully deployed across all operational theatres, with capabilities to execute precise and impactful airstrikes against hostile elements.

“Nigerians can be rest assured that we remain fully committed to our constitutional mandate. We will continue to give our very best in defence of our nation,” he affirmed.

While acknowledging recent successes, the CAS stressed the importance of maintaining momentum. “Yes, we have achieved commendable milestones, but this is not the time to slow down. We must not rest on our oars. Now is the time to consolidate and intensify our air strikes against terrorists, insurgents, and bandits,” he declared.

He also reassured citizens of the Air Force’s unwavering commitment to national security, vowing that the NAF will continue to demonstrate strength and resilience. “Even as we mark 61 years of dedicated service, we must give our fellow countrymen more reasons to hope, more victories that reassure them that their Air Force remains alert, ready, and determined to defeat all enemies of peace,” Air Marshal Abubakar added.

During his visit, the CAS interacted with troops, inspected facilities, and assessed the condition of deployed platforms. His engagement underscores the Air Force leadership’s dedication to troop welfare, operational effectiveness, and hands-on frontline oversight as part of a broader strategy to restore peace and stability across conflict zones.

The visit and the motivational address to troops serve as a strong reminder of NAF’s commitment to achieving its objectives and ensuring the safety and security of Nigeria.