Relief as Okpebholo approves remedial works on Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo Federal Road

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

Relief seems to be on the way for the people of Akoko-Edo local government area who have been victims of serial kidnappings because of bad roads. Governor Monday Okpebholo has approved reconstruction work in 45 bad spots along the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road that connects parts of Kogi and Ondo states.

This is coming barely five days after youths from Igarra protested the poor state of the road, which they said had encouraged insecurity, particularly kidnapping, and also demanded the establishment of a military base in the area.

A press statement by Governor Okpebhpolo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, said the governor’s decision was part of moves to revive economic activities in towns and villages within Akoko Edo Local Government Area.

He said the approval comes just after the State Government has completed the construction of the Ikiran-Oke — Ikakhumoh road, also in the area.