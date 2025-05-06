‘Refurbished Ekwueme Square to host Tinubu’s town hall meeting’

President Bola Tinubu

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will hold a high-level town hall meeting with stakeholders in Anambra State on Thursday at the newly refurbished Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, as part of his official working visit to the state.

The meeting will convene a wide array of Anambra stakeholders, including traditional rulers, industry leaders, market union executives, and representatives from all 179 communities in the state.

In preparation for the visit, the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) has commenced final beautification and infrastructural upgrades along the Three Arms Zone Boulevard, which leads to the new Anambra Government House—also scheduled for commissioning by the President.

ACTDA Managing Director, Dr. Ossy Onuko, during a recent inspection of the capital city, emphasized that all efforts are being made to ensure a seamless and dignified welcome for the President.

“Our aim is to guarantee a clean, smooth, and hitch-free reception for His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Onuko stated.

The city is already adorned with images of President Tinubu and Governor Chukwuma Soludo, while decorations continue along the Awka–Onitsha Expressway.

Onuko also outlined measures to manage vehicular traffic and maintain security throughout the visit. Designated alternative parking areas include the Anambra Broadcasting Service compound, Kenneth Dike Library, Teachers’ House, Anambra Universal Basic Education Board compound, and other nearby facilities.

Highlighting Awka’s transformation under Governor Soludo, Onuko said: “Just two or three years ago, Awka lacked the infrastructure and civic planning to be called a capital city. Today, that narrative has changed significantly.”

He praised the governor’s vision and execution: “Governor Charles Soludo has redefined Awka, lifting it from obscurity and equipping it with the infrastructure and character of a true state capital.”

According to Onuko, residents are now benefiting from enhanced infrastructure and improved systems for maintenance and sustainability.