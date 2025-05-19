Refinery: If we knew the magnitude, we wouldn’t have attempted it – Dangote 

Africa’s richest man and industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has expressed commitment to empowering Nigerian engineers and building local capacity through large-scale industrial projects.

Dangote gave the assurance while receiving a delegation from the Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, on Monday.

He said that the scale of the refinery was more than initial expectations.

He said: “Honestly, if we had fully understood the magnitude and challenges involved, we may not have even attempted it, but it is because we didn’t know what we were into initially and the courage, or maybe, naivety that got us this far.”

He noted that the refinery was designed to handle massive volumes, with up to 600 product vessels and about 240 crude oil tankers expected annually.

Dangote said that challenges faced during the construction, included working on swampy terrain, extensive land clearing, and dredging 65 million cubic metres of sand from 20 kilometres offshore.

He said that all were in an effort to protect local fishing communities.

“We had to uproot thousands of trees manually. Sand-filling alone took 18 months but we made a deliberate decision to preserve the livelihoods of those living nearby, especially fishermen,” he said.

When asked by an engineer how Nigerian professionals could be given more opportunities and how they could take destiny into their own hands, Dangote said: “We appreciate that.

“There are many more projects coming, and with them, we will continue to develop our engineering base.

“Even when we don’t have enough jobs to give, we must still train people.

“Skills are assets — whether they are used here or abroad. We want Nigeria to earn from exporting knowledge, not just oil.”

He said that while the project was initially planned for up to 50,000 foreign workers, it eventually used only 12,000–14,000 expatriates.

Dangote said that the majority of the company’s workforce – including fitters, welders and engineers – were Nigerians.

“Eighty-five per cent of the commissioning work was done by Nigerians. It is not because I am an engineer, but because they have proven to be among the best.

“Today, we are our own EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractors. We are building this country ourselves,” he said.

He urged members of NSE branch to see the visit as a step toward aligning with a national vision of self-sufficiency and industrial excellence.

The Chairman, NSE Lagos Branch, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, described the refinery as an engineering breakthrough for Africa.

She commended Dangote’s initiative, saying that the refinery was the first of its kind in Africa.

“The NSE exists to ensure continuous professional development, and this visit is part of that goal.

“We have heard so much about the refinery, but seeing it ourselves has been extraordinary.”

She praised the high level of Nigerians’ involvement in the refinery, saying that local manpower was more than foreign expertise.

“If we have more of this kind of development in Nigeria, unemployment and poverty would be in the past.

“We are extremely proud of what we have seen. Nigerians are taking the lead here,” she said.

Kesha emphasised that such industrial initiatives would not only help to address domestic challenges, but could also position Nigeria as an exporter of both products and professional expertise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NSE delegates also toured the Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway project, describing it as “an enormous national asset.”